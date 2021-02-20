College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Arkansas will be without a key player for the opening weekend of the 2021 season.

Fourth-year junior Matt Goodheart is not available to play for the Razorbacks in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, which is scheduled to start Saturday, sources confirmed to HawgBeat. The reason is not disciplinary or related to COVID-19.

It is a significant blow to Arkansas’ lineup, as Goodheart was expected to bat third and either play first base or serve as the designated hitter in Arlington, Texas, this weekend.

The Magnolia native was tabbed as the preseason first-team All-SEC designated hitter/utility player after hitting .302 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season. He was also a second-team All-SEC selection following a sophomore season in which he hit .345 with five home runs and 47 RBIs in 2019.

In his place, the Razorbacks will probably start Cullen Smith at first base and Brady Slavens at designated hitter, as head coach Dave Van Horn has said Smith is better defensively. They were both possibilities at first base with Goodheart likely to start as the designated hitter, but now they can both get in the lineup.