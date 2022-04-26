Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' 10-inning win over Central Arkansas

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas once again struggled to get the clutch hit it desperately needed Tuesday night, but ended up not needing one after all.

Robert Moore raced home on a wild pitch in the 10th inning to lift the Razorbacks to a tight 2-1 win over Central Arkansas at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

It was drastically different than what transpired in their first matchup three weeks earlier in Fayetteville, a game Arkansas won 21-9 and in which the two teams combined for 32 hits.

“Honestly, I knew it was going to be low-scoring and I knew it’d be close — anytime you do that, that’s usually what happens,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “They have a good team. They’re at the top of their division right now, they’re fighting. The game in Fayetteville kind of got away from them and sometimes you just have to let it go and I think that’s what they did.”

After getting its leadoff man on in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings and failing to push him across, Arkansas looked like it might have a leadoff base runner again in the 10th.

Second baseman Tanner Leonard bobbled a ground ball, but recovered in time to throw out Dylan Leach at first. Van Horn didn’t agree with the call, though, and came out of the dugout to argue with first base umpire Augustus Griffin.

With no replay available to review the call, it was a moot point — albeit it might have had a positive impact on the team.

“I was trying to stick up for our team a little bit. We’re frustrated,” Van Horn said. “It’s a little frustration from the game on Sunday when we left the tying run on base with no outs. … I felt like he was safe. I told him he had one call to make and he missed it — something like that.”

Now fired up and with the top of the order coming to the plate, Arkansas put together what proved to be the winning inning.

Moore reached on a single and Cayden Wallace followed with a walk to put the winning run in scoring position. Michael Turner nearly ended it with a grounder up the middle, but Leonard made a diving stop to keep the ball in the infield and tossed to second for a force out.

UCA couldn’t turn the double play, though, so that put runners on the corners with two outs for Brady Slavens. After working the count full, the Arkansas slugger drew a walk that seemingly loaded the bases.

However, ball four from reliever Andrew Shoultz bounced away from catcher Connor Flagg — a defensive replacement after the Bears pinch ran for their starter in the top of the inning — to allow Moore to score from third.

It was an appropriate ending to a game that perfectly encapsulated many of the Razorbacks’ strengths and weaknesses throughout the season, which we touch on below in our key takeaways from the game…

More Struggles in Clutch Situations

Midweek games haven’t caused too much stress for Arkansas this season, but something that has plagued it on the weekends seeped into Tuesday’s performance.

Facing a pitching staff that came into the night with a 5.75 ERA, the Razorbacks squandered numerous scoring opportunities throughout the first nine innings of the game.

Aside from Leach’s RBI single in the fifth, which broke a scoreless tie, Arkansas came up empty time after time.

In the first inning, the Razorbacks wasted a pair of walks and stranded runners on the corners. The next inning, they had a runner on third with less than two outs, but left him there.

After failing to do anything with Slavens’ two-out double in the sixth, Arkansas failed to capitalize on leadoff base runners in each of the next three innings.

The seventh inning was particularly frustrating, as the Razorbacks once again had a runner on third and less than two outs after Jace Bohrofen reached on an error to start the inning, Braydon Webb followed with a single and Peyton Stovall moved them to second and third with a sacrifice bunt.

They were stranded there when Leach popped out in the infield and Moore grounded out to end the threat. Arkansas tried to manufacture something after a leadoff walk in the ninth, but Webb couldn’t lay down a sacrifice bunt and Drake Varnado — pinch running for Bohrofen — was caught stealing.

When the dust settled, Arkansas went just 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and 2 for 18 with runners on base, period.

Most of that happened with right-hander Oliver Laufman on the mound for UCA. Making his first start of the season and coming into the night with a 10.24 ERA, he limited the Razorbacks to just one run on six hits and three walks while striking out only one of 29 batters faced in seven innings.

“I thought Laufman threw a great game for them,” Van Horn said. “Kept us off balance. We hit a lot of ground balls, we were out front. He pitched ahead of us.”

It could be chalked up to a Herculean pitching effort from an unlikely source, but Arkansas just lost an SEC series at Texas A&M because of the same issues.

In one-run losses on Friday and Sunday, the Razorbacks had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with no outs in the seventh inning or later, but failed to plate any of them.

Already dead last in the SEC in runner-on-third, less-than-two-out situations, Arkansas lowered its success rate to 57.9 percent Tuesday night. The league-wide average before Tuesday’s midweek games was 65.0 percent and only Texas A&M (59.3%) was lower than 60 percent.