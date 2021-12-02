Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' 97-60 win over Central Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas asserted its dominance in the second half of a blowout win over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.

After a sloppy first half, the No. 10 Razorbacks out-scored the Bears by 31 after halftime en route to an easy 97-60 victory inside Bud Walton Arena.

It was a one-possession game for much of the early going, with UCA actually taking the lead a couple of times, before an ugly half that featured a combined 18 turnovers, 12 missed layups, 5 jump balls and 10-of-24 at the free throw line mercifully ended with Arkansas up by six.

The Razorbacks blew it open immediately after halftime, making their first five shots and scoring 11 points within the first two minutes of the half. They never looked back after that, covering the 33-point spread with room to spare.

“Night and day the way we played from one half to the other,” head coach Eric Musselman said. “I probably was as frustrated as I’ve been in the first half. The second half, very happy with how we played.”

Playing its first home game as an AP top-10 team since the 1994-95 season, Arkansas improved to 7-0 for the third straight year under Musselman. UCA dropped to 1-7 with an average scoring margin of minus-23.5.

Here are several key takeaways from the Razorbacks’ blowout win over the Bears…