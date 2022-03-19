Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 win over Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE — Robert Moore drove in three runs to help Arkansas win its SEC opener Friday night.

The preseason All-American had a pair of RBI singles before hitting a solo home run to tie a bow on the Razorbacks’ 6-2 win over Kentucky at Baum-Walker Stadium.

It ended up being a 3-for-4 performance for Moore, which was encouraging because his batting average had dipped to .268 after going just 3 for 18 (.167) against Illinois-Chicago and Grambling. He also had just one RBI in his last eight appearances before notching three against the Wildcats.

“Robert, the last few games it hadn’t been what he hoped and what we hoped offensively because he’s always so consistent, but tonight he broke out,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “We need him to produce right there in the 5-hole.”

Moore didn’t waste any time getting involved, as he hit his first RBI single of the game in the first inning. The hit came with the bases loaded, but drove in just one run because third base coach Nate Thompson held up Peyton Stovall as he rounded for home.

That proved to be the only run in the first, as Kentucky starter Cole Stupp retired the next two Razorbacks to strand the bases loaded. However, it took him 35 pitches to get through the inning, setting the stage for a short, four-inning outing that required the Wildcats to get into their bullpen.

“We were all a little frustrated that we only got one run, but on the other side of it, when the inning ended, my comment was it was a great inning because we did make him throw like 33, 35 pitches, somewhere in there,” Van Horn said. “That’s tough. That’s a tough way to start the game.”

Moore’s second plate appearance came in the third inning, immediately after Kentucky tied it up at 1-1. Following a leadoff infield single by Chris Lanzilli, he hit a ground ball that took a tough hop just as it got to the second baseman. It was ruled an error that put runners on the corners.

A sacrifice fly by Jalen Battles put the Razorbacks back on top and then — with the help of yet another error — Zack Gregory ripped a two-run double down the right field line to make it 4-1.

That was plenty of run support for Arkansas starter Connor Noland, but Moore provided a couple more insurance runs for good measure. He added another RBI single in the fourth and then capped the Razorbacks’ scoring with a solo home run in the seventh.

The long ball was not hit particularly well, with an exit velocity of just 91 mph, and the 352-foot blast just barely cleared the right field wall. Moore admitted afterward that he was swinging for the fences.

“Whatever he did that 0-0, I just kind of left the approach and said, 'I'm just going to try to go yard,’” Moore said. “I kind of check-swung a little bit, maybe didn't follow through. It was something down and out of the zone.”

Here are a few other key takeaways from the game…

Quality Start for Noland

Two years ago, Noland opened the season as Arkansas’ No. 1 starter and pitched well early on only for the pandemic to hit and end the year before the start of conference play.

The senior right-hander finally got his chance to start a Friday night SEC game and he made the most of it with yet another quality start for the Razorbacks.

“He’s fought through some things,” Van Horn said. “He deserves that opportunity. He’s been pitching well all year. Like I said in the past, he stayed here all summer and worked extremely hard, got himself in as good of shape as he’s ever been in, changed his diet, did a great job and it’s all paying off for him now.”

In 6 1/3 innings, Noland scattered six hits and four free passes (two walks, two HBP) while allowing just one earned run and striking out seven on a career-high 109 pitches.

“Connor did a great job,” Van Horn said. “He gave us that opportunity with the way he kept just pounding the strike zone. … He pitched really well and didn’t give them anything and gave our offense a chance to chip away a little bit.”

The lone run he gave up came in the third, which was nearly another quick inning of work. Unfortunately for him, Battles couldn’t quite field a chopper up the middle cleanly that could have potentially ended a 9-pitch frame.

Not only was that ruled a hit, but John Thrasher eventually came around to score with the help of a hit by pitch and two-out RBI single by Chase Estep.