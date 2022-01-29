Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' win over West Virginia

Arkansas overcame a 16-2 run by West Virginia in the second half Saturday to hold on for a 77-68 victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. As usual, the Bob Huggins-coached Mountaineers fought hard, but it was the play of guard Au’Diese Toney that matched West Virginia’s intensity and helped the Hogs prevail.

“Phenomenal, phenomenal defense by Au’Diese,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. “When you have a guy his size playing that position defensively, it’s really changed who we are.”

Toney had a team-high 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists during his 39 minutes of play. His individual efficiency rating of 24 was the highest of any player on the floor.