Eric Musselman is down a guard for the upcoming basketball season, as Washington transfer Keyon Menifield will reportedly redshirt.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Menifield will be a non-scholarship redshirt, putting the Razorbacks at 12, one under the limit.

Menifield joined the Arkansas program on April 4 and was the first transfer of the 2023 off-season. The Washington transfer averaged 10 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game as a freshman with the Huskies last season.

A former three-star prospect out of Flint, Michigan, Menifield was the only Husky to appear in every game last season, starting 21 of those, earning him All-Freshman Pac-12 honors.

After entering the transfer portal on March 28, Menifield chose the Hogs over Tennessee, Alabama, Louisville, Ohio State and Washington, which rounded out his Top 6.