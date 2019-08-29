Arkansas head coach Chad Morris said in his press conference on Monday that Portland State showed fight against their best opponents last season so, they're expecting them to pull out all the stops when they come to Fayetteville on Saturday. While that's not completely untrue, the Vikings did score 19 and 14 against Nevada and Oregon respectively, they still gave up a combined 134 points. It's an FCS opponent and the keys to the game are simple.

**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

EXECUTE

Arkansas has the talent advantage, there's no question there, but the Razorbacks have a lot of youth in the two-deep heading into game one and they plan to play them a lot. The Hogs have everything they need to make Portland State look like a high school team but they'll probably have their own share of freshman mistakes. Enter Ben Hicks. Center Ty Clary said it on Tuesday, if you're making a mistake, senior grad transfer quarterback Hicks is going to help you fix it. If guys are listening to Hicks, focusing on getting in their correct position and on the little things, execution should come naturally. They might play a little slower than Morris would like, but the offensive identity will come along over the next few weeks and that includes playing as up-tempo as it gets.

CONTAIN TE CHARLIE TAUMOEPEAU