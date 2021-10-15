Keys to Victory: 4 ways Arkansas can beat Auburn

Auburn will be entering a hostile environment when it steps on the field to face No. 17 Arkansas in Fayetteville this Saturday.

It's been nearly a month since the Razorbacks played on their own home turf in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, and head coach Sam Pittman has called for a full house.

“We need our students in the stands early and our fans ready to make a difference in this game,” Pittman said in a tweet Monday. “I have said it before and I feel our Razorback fans are the best in the country and we need a fired up crowd ready to go!”

Even Arkansas men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman joined in on the fun and posted a video of himself ordering 1,000 breakfast burritos from Sonic to give out to students before the game.

Fans will likely have one play weighing heavy on their minds leading up to kickoff. That is the infamous backwards spike — that was not recovered immediately — by Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at the end of the Tigers’ 30-28 victory over Arkansas last season.

That anger and displeasement from the botched call should create chaos among the 76,000 faithful Arkansas fans. Here are four reasons why their team will win on Saturday...

Nix has multiple turnovers

It is an easy recipe for success that has not failed the Hogs this season: a quarterback that struggles under pressure. Texas quarterback Hudson Card and Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada both folded on the big stage against Arkansas, and Nix might be in the same boat.

There is no question about Nix’s athleticism and Pittman has talked about it all week, but as long as Nix is doing his running behind the line of scrimmage, it could be beneficial for the Razorbacks.

Last season, Arkansas was able to fluster Nix with three sacks and held him to 187 passing yards. The junior quarterback fed off of his talented running back group and that will likely be the case this weekend as well.