Keys to Victory: Why Arkansas or Ole Miss will win

Pride is on the line when Arkansas and Ole Miss face off in Oxford, Miss., this Saturday.

The No. 13 Razorbacks and No. 17 Rebels were handed their first losses of the season by the nation's top two teams, Georgia and Alabama, last weekend, so Saturday’s game is an opportunity for each team to prove they are worthy of their ranking.

Both coaches have spoken about forgetting the losses and focusing on the matchup at hand.

“Obviously when you go get embarrassed as we did last week, the only thing that gets you over that is going and playing another football game, so we’re excited about all that,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference.

After the Hogs manhandled the Rebels 33-21 in Fayetteville last year, Ole Miss decided to take a page out of the Arkansas book and switch to a 3-2-6 defensive scheme itself. That might not prove to be beneficial in this matchup, though, as the Razorbacks boast one of the top backfields in the conference.

The schedule only gets tougher, so a win this weekend would be huge for each team moving forward.