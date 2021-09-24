Keys to Victory: Why Arkansas or Texas A&M will win
For the No. 16 Razorbacks to take down No. 7 Texas A&M, a lot has to go right. The same can be said for the Aggies, which have yet to face a challenging opponent.
The last time Arkansas defeated a top-10 team was on Nov. 5, 2016, when it took down No. 10 Florida in Fayetteville, 31-10. The Razorbacks have also not been in the win column against Texas A&M since 2011, losing nine straight.
“The rivalry hasn't been a rivalry for the last nine years,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “You have to win for it to become a rivalry a little bit more. I know in the past, obviously, we have won more than we lost in the rivalry, but recent years we haven't done so well.”
Texas A&M’s toughest challenge came at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes (1-2) back in Week 2. The Aggies were forced to adjust on the fly when starting quarterback Haynes King suffered a leg injury that knocked him out of the game. Redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada led the team to a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter to secure the 10-7 victory.
Two of Arkansas’ first three opponents have been labeled as “cupcakes," and realistically, they were. But the Hogs won in dominant fashion over the No. 15 Texas Longhorns, 40-21, as well. The jury is still out on the Longhorns, but as of now, it was a quality victory.
The Aggies are sitting as a 5.5-point favorite over the Hogs, but the teams stack up more evenly than the paper might say.
Why Texas A&M will win
The Aggies’ defense has been lights out through the first three weeks of the season. They boast the nation's No. 1 scoring defense and have not allowed a touchdown in their last seven quarters of play.
A&M has allowed opponents in the red zone just six times this season and it is tied for fourth in the nation in red zone defense. They are allowing opponents 3.64 yards per play, good for No. 3 in all of college football.
“Just a smothering defense,” Pittman said. “Very, very, very good defense at the front end, middle and the back end.”
Texas A&M’s defense has the ability to shut down an Arkansas offense that is averaging 41 points per game. The key to victory for the Aggies lies on the offensive side of the ball.
