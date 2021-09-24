Keys to Victory: Why Arkansas or Texas A&M will win

For the No. 16 Razorbacks to take down No. 7 Texas A&M, a lot has to go right. The same can be said for the Aggies, which have yet to face a challenging opponent.

The last time Arkansas defeated a top-10 team was on Nov. 5, 2016, when it took down No. 10 Florida in Fayetteville, 31-10. The Razorbacks have also not been in the win column against Texas A&M since 2011, losing nine straight.

“The rivalry hasn't been a rivalry for the last nine years,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “You have to win for it to become a rivalry a little bit more. I know in the past, obviously, we have won more than we lost in the rivalry, but recent years we haven't done so well.”

Texas A&M’s toughest challenge came at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes (1-2) back in Week 2. The Aggies were forced to adjust on the fly when starting quarterback Haynes King suffered a leg injury that knocked him out of the game. Redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada led the team to a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter to secure the 10-7 victory.

Two of Arkansas’ first three opponents have been labeled as “cupcakes," and realistically, they were. But the Hogs won in dominant fashion over the No. 15 Texas Longhorns, 40-21, as well. The jury is still out on the Longhorns, but as of now, it was a quality victory.

The Aggies are sitting as a 5.5-point favorite over the Hogs, but the teams stack up more evenly than the paper might say.