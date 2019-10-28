Kickoff set for Arkansas-WKU, history against Conference USA opponents

Arkansas has been scheduled three morning games, three afternoon games and four night games so far this season. The Hogs' two wins so far came in the two afternoon home games against Portland State and Colorado State. Razorbacks will also play Missouri at 1 p.m. the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Western Kentucky, led by first year head coach Tyson Helton, is currently in first place in Conference USA East with a 5-3 overall record. They'll be coming off a home game against Florida Atlantic, also 5-3.

Arkansas will be coming off their sixth SEC game of the season against Mississippi State at home and they'll face former Razorback Ty Storey who transferred to WKU for his graduate season. Storey is completing 70% of his passes for the Hilltoppers with five touchdowns, two interceptions and 13 sacks.

Kickoff in D.W.R.R. Stadium has been set for 11 a.m. It will be broadcast on SEC Network.

FAYETTEVILLE - The Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to Fayetteville for their second of back-to-back home games on November 9 before going back on the road to face No.1-ranked LSU.

This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and Western Kentucky on the gridiron, but the schools have met on the hardwood. The matchup was actually scheduled alongside a home-and-home series in basketball, which began last season with the Razorbacks falling 78-77 in the closing seconds. Previously, they played a pair of games in the 1970s, ‘40s and ‘30s.

Arkansas is no stranger to playing teams form Conference USA in football, though. In 10 games against the league, the Razorbacks have lost just once - which fans probably remember the most because it was an embarrassing 44-17 loss to North Texas just last season in a game that featured a fake fair catch punt return.

Although it won the first nine game against C-USA teams, Arkansas had some close calls along the way. In 2008, Gus Malzahn returned to Fayetteville as the offensive coordinator for nationally ranked Tulsa, but a 96-yard kickoff return by Dennis Johnson helped the Razorbacks pull of a 30-23 upset.

The very next season, Bobby Petrino took Arkansas to the Liberty Bowl and Alex Tejada kicked a game-winning field goal to beat East Carolina 20-17 on a frigid day in Memphis. Tulsa was good and facing a bad Arkansas team again in 2012, but Johnson once again provided the game-winning touchdown in a 19-15 victory.

The 2013 matchup with Southern Miss ended up being a 21-point win, but Arkansas led by just a touchdown at halftime and lost quarterback Brandon Allen to injury - which proved costly with A.J. Derby starting the following week at Rutgers to start a school-record 10-game losing streak.

Arkansas needed a fourth-quarter touchdown to beat Louisiana Tech to open the 2016 season, which was the last time it played a team from C-USA before last year. Even one of the blowouts provided a memorable highlight: Sebastian Tretola’s touchdown pass in a 45-17 win over UAB in 2014.

On the flip side, Western Kentucky is just 3-19 all-time against SEC foes. The three wins came in 2012 (32-31 over Kentucky), 2013 (35-26 over Kentucky) and 2015 (14-12 over Vanderbilt), with Power Five-caliber coaches at the helm - Willie Taggart, Bobby Petrino and Jeff Brohm.

Against SEC teams not named Kentucky or Vanderbilt since 2000, the Hilltoppers have lost 11 games by an average score of 45.5-9.5.