Kickoff time, TV details announced for Arkansas at Auburn

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The kickoff time and television details for Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) at Auburn (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday, Oct. 29, have been announced.

The Hogs and Tigers will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

The Razorbacks trail Auburn in the all-time series, 19-11-1, and they are currently on a 6-game losing streak. The last time the Hogs beat Auburn was in a four overtime victory during the 2015 season in Fayetteville.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game with Auburn:

Details:

WHO: Arkansas at Auburn

WHEN: 11 a.m. CT

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn, Alabama

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)

