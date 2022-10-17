The kickoff time and television details for Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) at Auburn (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday, Oct. 29, have been announced.

The Hogs and Tigers will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

The Razorbacks trail Auburn in the all-time series, 19-11-1, and they are currently on a 6-game losing streak. The last time the Hogs beat Auburn was in a four overtime victory during the 2015 season in Fayetteville.

