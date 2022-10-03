The kickoff time and television details for Arkansas' (3-2, 1-2) Week 7 matchup with BYU (4-1) have been announced.

The Hogs and Cougars will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC or ESPN at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Arkansas is coming off of a 49-26 loss to Alabama in front of the fifth largest crowd in school history. The Hogs will have another tough test this Saturday when they hit the road for a matchup at No. 23 Mississippi State.

BYU is coming off a 38-26 victory over Utah State and they will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame this Saturday.

The Razorbacks and Cougars have never met on the football field before. The last time Arkansas played an independent opponent was in 2002, when the Hogs beat South Florida — an independent at the time, but now a member of the American Athletic conference.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game with BYU: