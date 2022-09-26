The kickoff time and television details for No. 20 Arkansas' (3-1, 1-1) Week 6 matchup with Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1) have been announced.

The Hogs and Bulldogs will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Arkansas is coming off of a gut-wrenching 23-21 loss to Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic. Things won't get easier for head coach Sam Pittman and company as they have No. 2 Alabama coming to Fayetteville this Saturday.

After starting the season 3-0, Mississippi State suffered its first loss last Saturday against LSU, 31-16. The Bulldogs will have an even tougher test this week when they host No. 17 Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks lead Mississippi State in the all-time series 18-13-1, and they are on a two-game winning streak against the Bulldogs. The last time Arkansas beat Mississippi State three times in a row was from 2009-2011. Last year's meeting resulted in a 31-28 victory for the Hogs in Fayetteville.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game with Mississippi State: