The kickoff time and television details for No. 10 Arkansas' (3-0, 1-0) Week 5 matchup with No. 2 Alabama (3-0, 0-0) have been announced.

The Hogs and Crimson Tide will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville

Arkansas has taken care of its first three opponents — Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State — but there have been some miscues. The Razorbacks will need to clean those up before Nick Saban and Alabama roll into town.

Alabama had trouble taking down Texas, but it snuck out of Austin with a 20-19 victory. The Crimson Tide outscored their opponents 118-7 in the other two games against Utah State and Louisiana-Monroe

The Razorbacks trail Alabama in the all-time series, 24-8, and they are currently on a 15-game losing streak. The last time the Hogs beat Alabama was in double overtime in Fayetteville during the 2006 season.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game with Alabama: