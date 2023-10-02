The kickoff time and television details for the Arkansas Razorbacks' (2-3, 0-2 SEC) matchup with Alabama (4-1, 1-1 SEC) on Oct. 14 have been announced. The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Arkansas is coming off an ugly 34-22 loss to Texas A&M that saw the offense only manage to total 174 yards through four quarters against the Aggies.

Losers of three straight games to BYU, LSU and Texas A&M, the Hogs have a myriad of issues to sort through if they hope to be competitive in the SEC West this season. Up next will be a tough test at the Ole Miss Rebels, who upset LSU over the weekend.

Alabama is coming off a 40-17 win over Mississippi State and it will play Texas A&M in College Station this weekend. The Tide also owns a 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee State, a 17-3 win over South Florida and a 24-10 win against Ole Miss. Their lone loss was a 34-24 defeat against Texas in Week 2.

The game against Alabama last season was a roller coaster of emotions for the Razorbacks. After being down 28-7 at the half, the Hogs battled back in the third quarter with 16 unanswered points to make it 28-23.

A fourth-quarter collapse that saw Arkansas outscored 21-3 made the game seem like a blowout when it was actually a competitive effort for the first three quarters.

Current starting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe received playing time in the matchup after Bryce Young left with a shoulder injury. Milroe completed nine passes for a touchdown while adding 91 yards and a score on the ground against the Hogs.

Arkansas is 8-23 all-time against the Tide and the Razorbacks are 0-3 in the series with head coach Sam Pittman running the show.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game with Alabama: