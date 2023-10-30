The kickoff time and television details for the Arkansas Razorbacks' (2-6, 0-5 SEC) matchup with Auburn (4-4, 1-4 SEC) on Nov. 11 have been announced. The Razorbacks and Tigers will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is coming off a bye week following its 7-3 loss to Mississippi State that saw the offense only manage to total 200 yards through four quarters against the Bulldogs.

Following that performance, the Hogs relieved offensive coordinator Dan Enos of his duties and promoted receivers coach Kenny Guiton to interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Losers of six straight games, the Hogs have to win out to qualify for a bowl game this season. Up next will be a test against Florida, which suffered a 43-20 loss against No. 1 Georgia over the weekend.

Auburn will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores this week before playing the Razorbacks.

Auburn secured a 27-13 win over Mississippi State over the weekend to get in the win column against SEC opponents. Prior to that, the Tigers were on a four-game losing streak.

Arkansas defeated Auburn 41-27 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium during last year's matchup. Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 16 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers, while running back Raheim Sanders added 171 yards on the ground.

Auburn is 19-12-1 all-time against the Razorbacks and the Hogs are 1-2 in the series with head coach Sam Pittman running the show.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game with Auburn: