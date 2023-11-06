The kickoff time and television details for the Arkansas Razorbacks' (3-6, 1-5 SEC) matchup with Florida International (4-5, 1-5 CUSA) on Nov. 18 have been announced. The Razorbacks and Panthers will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU at Reynolds Razorback Stadium Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is coming off a 39-36 overtime victory over Florida that saw the offense total a season-high 481 yards under interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 20 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown. Running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders totaled a season-high 103 yards off of 18 carries (5.7 YPC).

The win over the Gators was a big step for the Razorbacks, as they had lost their last six straight games. If Arkansas wants to qualify for a bowl game, it'll need to win the remaining games on its schedule.

Florida International's last game was a blowout 41-16 home loss to Jacksonville State. The Panthers have a bye this week, so they'll get extra time to prepare for their next matchup against Middle Tennessee State on Nov. 11.

Both programs last met during the 2007 season, when the Hogs hosted the Panthers and won 58-10. Quarterback Nathan Emert completed 13 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, while running backs Felix Jones, Michael Smith, Darren McFadden and Peyton Hillis combined for 253 rushing yards and six touchdowns off of 41 carries.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game with Florida International: