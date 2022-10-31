The kickoff time and television details for Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) vs No. 15 LSU (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday, Nov. 12, have been announced.

The Hogs and Tigers will kickoff in the Battle for the Golden Boot at 11 a.m. CT on CBS or ESPN at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is coming off a 41-27 win over Auburn to get its second conference victory, and second win in a row after a three-game losing streak.

LSU had an off-week after defeating Ole Miss 45-20 on Oct. 22. The Tigers lost their season-opener to Florida State, but their only loss since was to No. 2 Tennessee on Oct. 8.

The Razorbacks trail the Tigers in the all-time series 42-23-2. After losing five straight games to LSU, the Hogs ended that streak with a 16-13 win in overtime last season. Arkansas fell to the Tigers 27-24 the last time the game was played at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 21, 2020.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game against LSU: