The kickoff time and television details for the Arkansas Razorbacks' (2-4, 0-3 SEC) matchup with Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC) on Oct. 21 have been announced. The Razorbacks and Bulldogs will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN at Reynolds Razorback field in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Arkansas is coming off a 27-20 loss to Ole Miss that saw the offense only manage to total 288 yards through four quarters against the Rebels.

Losers of four straight games to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, the Hogs have a myriad of issues to sort through if they hope to qualify for a bowl game this season. Up next will be an interesting test against Mississippi State, who defeated Western Michigan, 41-28, over the weekend.

Mississippi State has a bye week this weekend to get some rest ahead of the Arkansas game. The Bulldogs own a 48-7 win over Southeast Louisiana and a 31-24 win over Arizona. Their losses include a 41-14 defeat against LSU, a 37-20 loss to South Carolina and a 40-17 loss to Alabama.

The game against Mississippi State last season wasn't a true indicator of Arkansas' talent level throughout the roster. With KJ Jefferson out due to an injury sustained against Alabama, the Razorbacks couldn't move the ball with backups Malik Hornsby and Cade Fortin as they lost 40-17.



Current Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers completed 32 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns against the Hogs in the game last season. After exiting the game against Western Michigan with an apparent shoulder injury, Rogers will try to take advantage of the bye week to get back to full strength before traveling to Fayetteville.

Arkansas is 18-14-1 all-time against the Bulldogs and the Razorbacks are 2-1 in the series with head coach Sam Pittman running the show.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game with Mississippi State: