The kickoff time and television details for Arkansas (5-4, 2-3) vs No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) on Saturday, Nov. 19, have been announced.

The Hogs and Rebels will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is coming off a disappointing 21-19 loss to Liberty that made the final three games of the season even more important.

The Rebels had an off-week after defeating Texas A&M 31-28 on Oct. 29. Ole Miss' lone loss on the season came at the hands of LSU, who Arkansas will play this weekend. Last Saturday, the Tigers defeated Alabama, who Ole Miss will face this Saturday.

The Razorbacks lead the Rebels in the all-time series 37-28-1. Under head coach Sam Pittman, the Hogs are 1-1 against Ole Miss. Last season's game was a shootout that resulted in a 52-51 victory for the Rebels.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game against Ole Miss: