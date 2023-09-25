The kickoff time and television details for the Arkansas Razorbacks' (2-2, 0-1 SEC) Week 6 matchup with Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) on Oct. 7 have been announced. The Razorbacks and Rebels will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Arkansas is coming off a hard-fought 34-31 loss to LSU that saw an impressive first-half defensive performance crumble away in the second half behind 11 penalties.

A 2-0 start to the season with wins over Western Carolina and Kent State has quickly evaporated after disappointing losses to BYU and LSU in back-to-back weeks for the Hogs.

Ole Miss is coming off a 24-10 loss to Alabama and it will play LSU in Oxford this weekend. The Rebels also own a 73-10 win over Mercer, a 37-20 win over Tulane and a 48-23 win against Georgia Tech.

The Razorbacks scored at will in their 42-27 win against the Rebels last season. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw three touchdown passes and running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders added 232 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Arkansas is 38-29-1 all-time against the Rebels and the Hogs are 2-1 in the series with head coach Sam Pittman running the show.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game with Ole Miss: