The kickoff time and television details for No. 10 Arkansas' (2-0, 1-0) Week 4 matchup with No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1, 0-0) have been announced.

The Hogs and Aggies will kickoff the Southwest Classic at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas has taken care of its first two opponents — Cincinnati and South Carolina — behind a strong rushing attack and a poised KJ Jefferson.

Texas A&M handled Sam Houston State 31-0 in its opener, but the Aggies were upset by Appalachian State 17-14 at home last Saturday. They will have another tough test in No. 13 Miami at home this week before the game with Arkansas on Sept. 24.

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series against Texas A&M 42-33-3, but the Aggies have won nine of the last 10 meetings.

Arkansas snapped a nine-game losing streak to Texas A&M last season when the Hogs emerged victorious in Arlington, 20-10. The win bumped the Razorbacks up to No. 8 in the country the week after.

The last time Arkansas won two games in a row against the Aggies was in 2010-2011, when Bobby Petrino was the head coach. Petrino will face the Hogs as the head coach of Missouri State this Saturday in Fayetteville.

Here are the details for Arkansas' game with Texas A&M.