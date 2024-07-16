Paul emerged as a star for the Razorbacks with 74 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks last season, and he was perceived as one of the most loyal players on the roster. Given the state of college football, it's understandable that things change, especially given the state of Arkansas' program compared to the team Paul transferred to — Ole Miss.

Former Arkansas linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. surprised just about everyone when he entered his name in the transfer portal shortly after the end of the Razorbacks' 4-8 season in 2023.

Fifth-year head coach Lane Kiffin leads the Ole Miss program, and he has the Rebels entering the 2024 season with College Football Playoff expectations. A big part of those expectation stems from additions made through the transfer portal, including Paul. Kiffin spoke Monday at SEC Media Days about the process of getting Paul to Oxford, Mississippi.

"Now that we're like the NFL when it comes to free agency and all this, I think that was similar to what happens a lot in the NFL," Kiffin said Monday at the Omni Hotel in Dallas. "You play against somebody and then they go — they're up for free agency that year and they're a rival and so you feel like you know them well. Especially as an offensive head coach going against him, playing him.

"Then he got injured later in our game (last year) and (we were) able to run the ball a lot better when he was out. So just seeing his impact, when he became available in free agency, we already knew about him that way. Really glad to have him."

Ole Miss star wide receiver Tre Harris said he sits two lockers away from Paul, who seems to be enjoying his time in a new uniform.

"We always talk," Harris said Monday. "Excited for him, excited to see him play sideline to sideline. He's been learning coach's defense nonstop, always seeing him get some type of walk through or doing something. He's almost taken a leadership role as well. It's going to be exciting to see him and guys like T.J. Dudley as well, going out there making physical hard nosed plays. Excited to see him this season."

While Paul once stated that he was "recruited (to Arkansas) for 1 reason and 1 reason only...and that was to help bring a natty to Arkansas," it was clear that he wasn't happy by the end of his third season in Fayetteville.

Former Arkansas tight end and 2010 Mackey Award winner DJ Williams took notice of Paul's growing frustration during the 48-14 loss to Missouri to end the 2023 season.

"I look at Chris "Pooh" Paul, love the way that he plays and I can see the passion," Williams said on his podcast Fourth&5 with Josh Throne. "And he's out there just pissed at his own teammates. Not calling anybody (out) or doing all that, but he's just pissed, because he's like 'What are we doing?' All these mental mistakes. Just take this stuff serious."

RELATED: Column — Less about money, more about losing

While a change of scenery likely played a big factor in Paul's departure from Arkansas, it would be silly to think Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) money didn't play a factor. Either way, he's now with the Rebels, who will meet with the Razorbacks on Nov. 2 in Fayetteville for a matchup that is always interesting.

"That has been rivalry that continues with this change in division, so I guess for the next two seasons at least, which is exciting," Kiffin said of the matchup with Arkansas. "When they talked about no more divisions and obviously we understand why that was done, but there is some really cool rivalries that don't take place now, whether that's people changing conferences that don't take place, have taken place for a long time, but even within the conferences.

"So that's exciting that they're still on (the schedule) because there have been extremely competitive games, two very passionate fan bases, and I'm glad they're still on there from the standpoint of keeping some tradition of who we play."

Arkansas will open its 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.