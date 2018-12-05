Tuesday was a slightly disappointing day for Razorback fans who saw two of their top 2019 commits fall out of the Rivals100. Arkansas wide receiver commit Trey Knox was ranked the no. 53 prospect in the nation and Hudson Henry, the no. 1 tight end in the nation, was at no. 98. Here's a look at where they fall in the newly updated Rivals250 plus... a new addition to the 250.

One of the biggest tumbles out of the 100, Arkansas's top ranked commit Trey Knox fell from no. 53 to no. 103 in the nation. Knox was at one point ranked the no. 14 in the top 100 but after competing at Rivals camps including the 5-star challenge, other receivers shined more than 6-foot-5 Knox. Both Knox and his Blackman teammate Adonis Otey played out of position for the Tennessee High School team potentially further impacting his rating. I have no doubt Knox will make an immediate impact on the Hill however and he'll be an early enrollee as well. Result: -11 points

Dropping 20 spots from no. 98 to no. 118 is no. 1 tight end Hudson Henry. Saying nothing about his talent, the drop is more likely a product of the Rivals analysts trusting their gut more on other prospects who've they seen play more than Henry. Henry is still the no. 2 prospect in the state of Arkansas behind no. 61 OT Stacey Wilkins. Result: -4 points

Unfortunately, Burks' low exposure and an ACL injury this season caused another slide for him in the newest 250 release. He was previous no. 125 and has now moved to 144 with no change to his 5.9 rating. Result: -4 points

4-star defensive end Collin Clay saw a minor slide in the rankings from no. 163 to 175. Clay had a disappointing season at Putnam City but had a good season personally, he was named defensive MVP and won defensive lineman of the year in his district. Result: -2 points

Arkansas cornerback commit Devin Bush was previously ranked the no. 175 prospect in the nation but simply got passed up by other defensive backs the Rivals analysts felt made big strides in their senior seasons. He keeps his 5.8 rating but drops out of the 250, costing the class his 250 bonus. Result: -18 points

After 3,180 passing yards, 916 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns this season (on a bum ankle), Arkansas 2019 QB commit KJ Jefferson has been awarded not only his 4th star by Rivals, but he's also now in the 250, coming in at no. 248. Result: +18 points

FINAL RESULT: