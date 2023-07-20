It's not often a college quarterback plays for three different offensive coordinators at the same school, but KJ Jefferson has done just that.

First in 2019 under Joe Craddock, then Kendal Briles for two seasons and now Dan Enos in 2023. It can be difficult to acclimate to a new system, especially for a quarterback, but Jefferson is no stranger to it.

During SEC Media Days Wednesday morning, Jefferson talked about the differences in Briles' up-tempo offense and Enos' pro-style offense.

"This system right here requires a lot more film work, also going out there and putting myself in the position, calling different plays, calling different formations," Jefferson said, "Getting into my mindset and just being able to be with the plays and formations and everything."

Despite the changes, KJ is excited to play under Enos. Former Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen had a breakout season for the Razorbacks in 2015 under his tutelage, throwing for 3,440 yards with 30 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. Allen has also enjoyed a seven-year NFL career and is currently a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Jefferson said he hopes to follow in his footsteps learning from Enos' more NFL-catered offense.

"This system is very pro style," Jefferson said. "It's a lot slower than how we've been in previous years. In this offense, it's a lot on the quarterback. I have a lot more freedom to do different things, audible different plays, stuff like that."

That freedom is admirable to Jefferson, who is looking to improve in a major way in 2023 ahead of the NFL Draft.

"Just becoming a better passer, stretching the ball down the field," Jefferson said. "Getting the playmakers the ball, letting them make plays, also just owning the offense, going up to the line of scrimmage, checking out the players, stuff like that is going to help me prepare for the next level."

One knock on Jefferson has been his intermediate passing game, which is something he'll have to improve on if he's going to thrive under Dan Enos and in the NFL. The 6-foot-3, 246-pound quarterback enjoys watching NFL quarterbacks' film for guidance.

"I look at Jalen Hurts a lot, Patrick Mahomes," Jefferson said. "Joe Burrow as well, from a technical standpoint, his footwork. I feel like he has the best footwork between all the quarterbacks in the league right now."

In four seasons with the Razorbacks, the Sardis, Mississippi, native has totaled 5,804 passing yards, 1,429 rushing yards and 67 total touchdowns. If he can adapt his game under Dan Enos, the First Team All-SEC quarterback could have a breakout year as a passer and jump up the 2024 NFL Draft boards.

