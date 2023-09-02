KJ Jefferson shines in Arkansas' season-opener
LITTLE ROCK — After an offseason full of hype and recognition for Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, the third-year starter showcased why he was selected Preseason Second Team All-SEC in the Razorbacks' season-opening 56-13 win over Western Carolina.
The Hogs' signal caller completed 18 of his 23 passes for 246 yards through the air and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 11 yards and a touchdown against the Catamounts' defense.
"I think we did a really good job," Jefferson said Saturday. "I think we came out and we executed the game plan. Just in preparation...In the past, in early games as an offense we haven’t been starting fast and kind of lingered around and waiting."
"I think we came out this week with a big emphasis on starting fast, being urgent. Making sure we know what we’re doing. I feel like as a whole offense we came out and executed the game plan."
Arkansas' quick start translated throughout the rest of the game, as the Hogs scored 56 points in four quarters against Western Carolina. A contributing factor for the offensive success was new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who communicated things effectively from the press box, according to Jefferson.
"I knew how he was going to call the game, and me and him communicated on the sideline on the headsets," Jefferson said. "I’m telling him what I see from on-the-field standpoint and he’s telling me what he sees from up in the box. I felt like it was great communication between the two of us and we were on the same page."
"Like I said, a big emphasis was starting fast and Coach Enos is real big on getting his quarterbacks in a rhythm early. So once you get in a rhythm early, everything is so much more smooth and you know how the game’s going to play out and everybody on the offensive side is feeling good and in good spirits."
The other contributing factor for the Razorbacks' offensive outburst was Jefferson, who — despite his excellent performance — knows he can always do better. At one point, Jefferson was 12-for-12 passing before throwing his first incompletion.
"Once I came out, I’m like, ‘I’m perfect right now,'" Jefferson said. "'Let me see how long I can keep it.’ I mean, things happen. That is something I want to get better at. Me just being hard on myself and trying push myself to my limits…Me being able to clean up up some of my mistakes and different reads and footwork as well."
"Footwork is always a big emphasis on my part. Me being to get back, watch the film and know what drops go with which plays. Put a big emphasis on that this upcoming week."
One of Jefferson's mistakes was a pass intended for Andrew Armstrong that came up short on a post route over the middle.
"That kind of screwed me," Jefferson said. "I know that was going to be a touchdown too. I came back and hit him the next time. So I corrected my mistake."
Western Carolina's defense doesn't possess the same quality of talent that other SEC West opponents on Arkansas' schedule will, but that shouldn't be held against Jefferson.
The redshirt senior is likely the Razorbacks' best chance at having any sort of successful season and his performance Saturday solidified that.
Arkansas' next opponent will be the Kent State Golden Flashes, who will travel down to Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 9 to take on the Razorbacks for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.