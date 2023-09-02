LITTLE ROCK — After an offseason full of hype and recognition for Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, the third-year starter showcased why he was selected Preseason Second Team All-SEC in the Razorbacks' season-opening 56-13 win over Western Carolina. The Hogs' signal caller completed 18 of his 23 passes for 246 yards through the air and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 11 yards and a touchdown against the Catamounts' defense.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIGx1Y2sgdGFja2xpbmcgaGltIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9laXlBVzZPcUdLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZWl5QVc2T3FHSzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2sgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBS YXpvcmJhY2tGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpv cmJhY2tGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTY5ODAzODUyMTIxNzM5NjgxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"I think we did a really good job," Jefferson said Saturday. "I think we came out and we executed the game plan. Just in preparation...In the past, in early games as an offense we haven’t been starting fast and kind of lingered around and waiting." "I think we came out this week with a big emphasis on starting fast, being urgent. Making sure we know what we’re doing. I feel like as a whole offense we came out and executed the game plan." Arkansas' quick start translated throughout the rest of the game, as the Hogs scored 56 points in four quarters against Western Carolina. A contributing factor for the offensive success was new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who communicated things effectively from the press box, according to Jefferson. "I knew how he was going to call the game, and me and him communicated on the sideline on the headsets," Jefferson said. "I’m telling him what I see from on-the-field standpoint and he’s telling me what he sees from up in the box. I felt like it was great communication between the two of us and we were on the same page." "Like I said, a big emphasis was starting fast and Coach Enos is real big on getting his quarterbacks in a rhythm early. So once you get in a rhythm early, everything is so much more smooth and you know how the game’s going to play out and everybody on the offensive side is feeling good and in good spirits."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UdXJub3ZlciB0byBUb3VjaGRvd24gZm9yIHRoZSBIb2dzIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sZGNpUFprZjhLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v bGRjaVBaa2Y4SzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2sg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTY5ODAyODAzMDI0NDA4MjAy MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The other contributing factor for the Razorbacks' offensive outburst was Jefferson, who — despite his excellent performance — knows he can always do better. At one point, Jefferson was 12-for-12 passing before throwing his first incompletion. "Once I came out, I’m like, ‘I’m perfect right now,'" Jefferson said. "'Let me see how long I can keep it.’ I mean, things happen. That is something I want to get better at. Me just being hard on myself and trying push myself to my limits…Me being able to clean up up some of my mistakes and different reads and footwork as well." "Footwork is always a big emphasis on my part. Me being to get back, watch the film and know what drops go with which plays. Put a big emphasis on that this upcoming week." One of Jefferson's mistakes was a pass intended for Andrew Armstrong that came up short on a post route over the middle. "That kind of screwed me," Jefferson said. "I know that was going to be a touchdown too. I came back and hit him the next time. So I corrected my mistake."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZSBpcyBBcm1TVFJPTkcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VT M1ZUb0lIRWsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lUzNWVG9JSEVrPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIFJhem9yYmFjayBGb290YmFsbCAoQFJhem9yYmFj a0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZC L3N0YXR1cy8xNjk4MDUzMTY4NTk1MTkwMDI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=