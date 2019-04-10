FAYETTEVILLE — Heston Kjerstad has hit his fair share of monster home runs and the one he hit Tuesday night ranks up there with the best of them.

With the bases loaded in the fourth, the sophomore slugger hit a fastball over the middle of the plate for his first career grand slam. That gave Arkansas its first lead of the night, helping it to a 15-8 win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

Not only did Kjerstad hit it, but he crushed it over the 40-foot tall scoreboard in right field. According to the UA’s TrackMan, the ball traveled 407 feet with an exit velocity of 106 miles per hour and launch angle of 39 degrees.

“He kept his hands inside the ball,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “It was a little inside and it was one of those balls that, the way the ball was carrying tonight, we knew it was going to leave the yard.”

It ended up being the first of three four-run innings by the Razorbacks. The offensive explosion was needed because the Golden Eagles managed to regain the lead in the fifth.

Instead of collapsing like it did last week against UALR, Arkansas threw a counter punch. Curtis Washington Jr. tied it back up with an RBI double and a wild pitch brought home the go-ahead run, giving the Razorbacks a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

When the dust settled, Arkansas had pounded out 14 hits and drawn 13 walks to match a season high of 15 runs, putting the game out of reach.

“Really what created the (big) innings, we fouled off a lot of pitches and forced some walks,” Van Horn said. “That’s kind of how you put crooked numbers up - when they make an error and walk you - because it’s hard to get that many hits, but they walk one or two and then you pop one and you score quick and that’s what we did tonight.”

Included in that onslaught was another home run by Kjerstad, this time a solo shot in the eighth inning. It had enough backspin to carry out of the ballpark to left-center field, showcasing his opposite-field power.

“It was good to see him drive that the ball the other way, center, left-center,” Van Horn said. “I feel when he’s swinging it good that’s where he hits the ball a little bit.”

Kjerstad now has a team-high nine home runs, which is three more than Jack Kenley and Casey Martin. Four of the long balls have come in the last four games, including the go-ahead homer in Arkansas’ 15-inning win at Auburn.

With the five RBIs, he also caught Christian Franklin for the team lead, as both players have 27.

“I feel pretty good,” Kjerstad said. “It’s the middle of the season and I have a lot of at bats under the belt, so I’m feeling pretty good and driving the balls that are left over the middle of the plate and just seeing the ball well.”

The Razorbacks hit the road for another SEC road test this weekend, traveling to No. 7 Vanderbilt for a three-game series beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Martin’s Day

The multi-homer day for Kjerstad may have stolen the show, but Martin also had a very good day at the plate. Trying to dig himself out of a season-long slump, he went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and three runs.

Martin actually struck out in his first at bat before bouncing back with a hard-hit double to the right-center gap in the third inning, leading to the Razorbacks’ first run of the game.

“The first pitcher they threw didn’t throw very hard, so our approach was try to stay through the middle and go the other way,” Van Horn said. “Martin was one we really talked to about it and he did a nice job.”

That was the last time he got to face Oral Roberts starter Caleb Lee, but the double seemed to breath some confidence into Martin.

He drew a walk the next inning and hit an RBI single in the fifth before ripping another double down the left field line in the seventh. He ended his night with an eighth-inning single.

Plate discipline was the key to Martin’s success Tuesday, as he laid off the inside pitches from left-handers and waited for them to throw him outside, which they inevitably did and he made them pay.

“He took more pitches tonight than I had seen him take in awhile,” Van Horn said. “Instead of just swinging, he took it. Might have been a strike, might have been a ball, but he still had another pitch or two to work with.”

Although he recently moved out of the leadoff spot and into the three-hole, Martin said the biggest change for his is really focusing on the approach he’s been working on with hitting coach Nate Thompson.

“I was thinking more right-center gap - turn into the ball, let it get deep and hit it to the right side,” Martin said. “If you do that, it allows you to deepen it up a little bit and come right back into my bat path, so I’m not pulling balls foul. Instead, I’m hitting them between the lines, whether it’s left field or right or in the gaps.”

The result was the first four-hit game of Martin’s career, which raised his batting average 19 points to .269 for the season.

Lineup Shuffle

As he usually does for midweek games, especially later in the season, Van Horn made a few tweaks to his lineup to give other players an opportunity to play.

The most notable changes were inserting Jordan McFarland at first base and Washington in left field. That prompted Trevor Ezell to move to second and Kenley to move to third, while allowing Franklin and Jacob Nesbit to start the game on the bench.

It was McFarland’s second start of the year at the position and his struggles continued with two strikeouts in his first two plate appearances before drawing a walk to lead off the fifth. He now has 13 strikeouts in 32 at bats, lowing his batting average to .125.

Nesbit was eventually inserted into the game in the top of the sixth, allowing Kenley and Ezell to move back to their usual positions of second and first base, respectively, and ending McFarland’s night.

Unlike the only other time he started at second - back on March 12 against Western Illinois - Ezell did not have to make any plays at the position to test out his shoulder, which is still recovering from offseason surgery.

Instead, the ball seemingly found Washington in left. Making his second career start, it appeared he had a chance to catch a deep fly by Trevor McCutchin, but he missed it and it bounced off the wall for an RBI triple that scored the game’s first run.

“We thought it was a routine fly ball,” Van Horn said. “It just kept going and going and kind of fooled our outfielder a little bit.”

Washington ended up catching five fly balls or line drives in the game’s first 11 outs and added one more in the eighth.

For Kenley, it was his first start of the season at third base, but he’s familiar with the position because he started there 12 times over the last two years. Tuesday also marked the first time Nesbit hasn’t been in the starting lineup.

The Razorbacks also used their backup catcher in Zack Plunkett. It wasn’t as unusual of a switch because he’s started six midweek games this season, as well as Game 2 of all three doubleheaders.

Although he eventually replaced Plunkett as a pinch runner in the fifth, Casey Opitz has started only two-thirds of the games this season. That is much lower than the 91.0 percent of games Grant Koch started behind the plate over the last two seasons.