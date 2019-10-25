To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Alabama on a regular basis: Tony Tsoukalas.

Tsoukalas covers the Crimson Tide for Bama Insider, the Alabama Rivals site.

HawgBeat: How much do you think Alabama's offense changes with Tua Tagovailoa out and Mac Jones starting at QB? What does Jones bring to the table?

Tsoukalas: It changes quite a bit. Tua Tagovailoa is the most accurate quarterback in college football and is nearly impossible to stop on RPOs and quick slants. Mac Jones is better than what we saw against Tennessee, but lacks the same elite arm talent as the Heisman contender. Jones appears to be a capable passer who should be able to make the necessary throws to move the offense. He fits in closer to the quarterbacks Alabama was used to before Jalen Hurts and Tagovailoa.

HawgBeat: The Crimson Tide are ranked 68th in rushing offense this year, which is somewhat uncharacteristic. What kind of running back is Najee Harris and who else should Arkansas be aware of coming out of the backfield?