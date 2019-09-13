To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Colorado State on a regular basis: Eddie Herz.

Herz covers the Rams as the sports editor of the Loveland Reporter-Herald.

HawgBeat: Collin Hill played only a few snaps against Arkansas last year. How has he played so far this year and what does he bring to the table as a quarterback?

Herz: Hill has played as dominant as head coach Mike Bobo hoped when he threw the quarterback into the fire late last season. The redshirt junior shook off the rust over four starts at the end of last season, and now he is firing on all cylinders. Hill had a career-best 374 passing yards week one against Colorado before assembling a ridiculous first half against Western Illinois. He accumulated 351 passing yards and four touchdowns in the opening half alone. The most significant element Hill needs to work on right now is his decision-making. Occasionally, he tries to force a ball that he has no business throwing. That is more of a minor issue, though. Besides that, Hill looks like a QB with NFL potential.