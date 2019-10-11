To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Kentucky on a regular basis: Justin Rowland.

Rowland covers the Wildcats for Cats Illustrated, the Kentucky Rivals site. Below his Q&A is a bonus: HawgBeat contributor Scott Watkins - an Arkansas native who is going to school at Troy - provides a scouting report on Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith.

HawgBeat: Who do you expect to see at quarterback for Kentucky this weekend? What do Sawyer Smith and Lynn Bowden each bring to the table if they're the guy?

Rowland: Sawyer Smith appears to be the guy going into the game this weekend. There was some question as to what his health was going to be this weekend after three separate injuries sustained over UK's last three games. But the bye week appears to have helped and he's No. 1 right now. That leads me to believe he is pretty healthy because it's hard to imagine they would send him out hurt again after how affected he looked against Mississippi State and South Carolina.

When healthy, Smith throws a nice deep ball and can test the defense across the field. He is not the runner Terry Wilson was but can run for a first down here and there. He has been inaccurate in recent weeks but again he was clearly impacted by the injury and it's tough to tell how much of that was related to health.