You can join HawgBeat for free for 30 days with code HAWGS30 or jump on for a year with two of the best deals Rivals has ever offered to choose from. Details

To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around LSU on a regular basis: Jimmy Smith. Smith covers the Tigers for TigerDetails, the LSU Rivals site.

HawgBeat: Joe Burrow is a front-runner for the Heisman but he hasn’t always looked so invincible. What’s made the difference for him this season and does he still have any weaknesses?

Smith: Burrow has been sensational this year and there are an array of factors that have led to his success. Perhaps the biggest asset outside of his accuracy has been his ability to maneuver around the pocket, while going through his progressions and delivering strikes to his third, fourth and fifth options. Burrow's game appears to be void of noticeable weaknesses, which is why he has been so consistently dominant this season.

HawgBeat: The LSU defense is still stingy but not quite as stingy as in the previous few years. What’s been the main knock against them and how could Arkansas hope to exploit them?

Smith: LSU has yet to establish a pass rush and the injuries on the backend have opened up big play opportunities for LSU opponents in the passing game. If Arkansas can protect the quarterback they will see some opportunities downfield to open up. But be careful, the LSU defensive backs have really good ball skills and an errant throw could end up going the other way.

HawgBeat: Two years ago it seemed like some people were on the fence about Coach O but now they’re all in. Did winning a ton cure everything or has it been a combination of factors?

Smith: Winning always cures everything. LSU fans believe their program is elite, so "settling" for the hometown guy with a losing record didn't set well with many. A 10-0 start a couple of seasons later, including a road win against arch nemesis Alabama, and voilà, now the people not on the bandwagon are considered Couyons (cajun for ignorant people).

HawgBeat: The Tigers may play some younger players more as the game moves along, who are the rising stars Arkansas fans probably don’t know about?

Smith: LSU signed two highly touted running backs in last year's class (John Emery, Tyrion Davis) and the initial thought was that they could play a significant role for the Tigers this year, but the play of Clyde Edwards-Helaire has made him a focal point of the LSU offense, keeping the young backs at bay. Look for LSU to try and get them involved throughout the game.

HawgBeat: How do you think this one plays out and who takes home the boot?

Smith: The LSU offense has been spectacular all season and typically come out of the gate fast. I expect LSU to get out fast in this game on both sides of the ball, as the defense looks to bounce back from a bad showing to Ole Miss last week. There's no reason to think Arkansas will be any more successful at slowing down Joe Burrow than the other 10 opponents the Tigers have faced this year. Very few teams have been able to keep it close deep into the second half and I expect to see something similar happen this week against this beaten down Arkansas team.