To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Mississippi State on a regular basis: Tom Eble.

Eble covers the Bulldogs as the sports director at WCBI-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbus, Miss.

HawgBeat: It seems like Mississippi State's offense had been struggling until the last three quarters or so of the Texas A&M game last weekend. What changed? How did it become more effective?

Eble: With Mississippi State's offense, it goes as Kylin Hill goes. He finally got back on track and looked like the Kylin we saw in the beginning of the year when he was a consistent, 100-yard rusher that would deliver chunk plays. Joe Moorhead has said he's their best offensive player, and that's obvious. Getting Kylin going will help a true freshman QB settle in, and also open up shots downfield, which I think is one of the more underrated abilities of Garrett Shrader.