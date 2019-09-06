To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Ole Miss on a regular basis: Chase Parham.

Parham covers the Rebels as a beat writer for RebelGrove.com, the Ole Miss Rivals site.

HawgBeat: We'll start with the question many Arkansas fans were asking themselves about their own team - What the heck happened Saturday?

Parham: The things that went wrong on Saturday weren't surprising, but on offense at least, the depth that they went wrong was a bit of a surprise to me. Ole Miss is replacing 2,500 offensive line snaps from last season, and the unit played like it against Memphis. The Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage and affected plays before they could develop. Ole Miss did a poor job in pass blocking, which affected Matt Corral in his first start, and in the running game, more than 60 percent of Scottie Phillips' yards were after contact because of insufficient run blocking. Add in some common mistakes for a young quarterback and it was a bit of a disaster offensively.