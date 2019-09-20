To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around San Jose State on a regular basis: Justin Allegri.

Allegri is the Spartans' radio play-by-play man.

HawgBeat: Where have you seen Josh Love improve from last season and what are some things he still needs to work on? Also, what can you tell us about the two-QB system with Nick Nash?

Allegri: I think the majority of improvement has come in the form of maturity and awareness. Over the last few years, we have seen Josh take some risks and try to force a possession. Now he is much more composed and it has led to a more methodical looking QB. He uses more of a progression and is finding the open receiver. In addition to that, so far the offensive line has been able to keep him upright and allow him more time in the pocket.

The use of two QBs is interesting, coming out of camp I would have said that Chance LaChapelle was the definitive number two. Nash got to take the offense for one series vs. Northern Colorado and displayed his running ability, which in turn opens the playbook up a lot more for offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven. Nash is a true freshman, so there will be some growing pains with him, like the fumble lost in the end zone against Northern Colorado. Nash came back in two roles against Tulsa, first as the running QB for short yardage downs, but then after a hit to Josh Love, Nash took over the offense and drove for a TD.