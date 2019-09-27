News More News
Know the Foe 2019: Q&A with Texas A&M insider Mark Passwaters

Kellen Mond is dangerous with his arm and his legs for Texas A&M.
Kellen Mond is dangerous with his arm and his legs for Texas A&M. (USA Today Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Texas A&M on a regular basis: Mark Passwaters.

Passwaters covers the Aggies for AggieYell.com, the Texas A&M Rivals site.

HawgBeat: How has Kellen Mond evolved as a quarterback? What does he do well and in which areas does he still struggle?

Passwaters: Mond has become a better passer, as the stats bear out (completing nearly 65% of his passes). He’s more accurate and is making better decisions throwing. It’s his decision making when it comes to running - or refusing to run - which is driving Aggie fans insane. He seems tunnel visioned, and won’t pull the ball down and run even if the option is quite available. That was costly last weekend against Auburn.

HawgBeat: It seems like Isaiah Spiller has been pretty productive as a true freshman. What kind of running back is he and has he been a surprise so far?

{{ article.author_name }}