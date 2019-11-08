To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Western Kentucky on a regular basis: Tyler Mansfield.

Mansfield covers the Hilltoppers for InsideHilltopperSports.com, the Western Kentucky Rivals site.

HawgBeat: Arkansas fans have been keeping track of him from afar, but what kind of season has Ty Storey had? What has he done well and/or struggled with?

Mansfield: Ty Storey has had a pretty solid season since taking over as Western Kentucky's starting quarterback. In my personal opinion, I thought he should've been the starter from the beginning, and he's shown through the games he's started that he's the best option at QB1. Storey understands the Hilltoppers' offense very well, he makes smart choices and is really the spark to the offense. Not only can he throw it well, but he's impressed this year with his ability to run for significant gains. He's struggled in the past few games with taking care of the ball, but Tyson Helton has taken the blame for some of Storey's miscues. Other than some bad decisions here and there, Storey has had a pretty good season in Bowling Green.

HawgBeat: What would you say should be the Razorbacks' No. 1 key to stopping Western Kentucky's offense? Who are the biggest weapons on that side of the ball?