 HawgBeat - Know the Foe 2020: Q&A with A&M insider Mark Passwaters
Know the Foe 2020: Q&A with A&M insider Mark Passwaters

Sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF HAWGBEAT'S COVERAGE OF ARKANSAS' UPCOMING GAME AGAINST TEXAS A&M

To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Texas A&M on a regular basis: Mark Passwaters.

Passwaters is the publisher for AggieYell.com, the A&M site in the Rivals network.

1. Sam Pittman mentioned he’d probably rank Texas A&M second behind Texas as Arkansas’s biggest rivals. Do Aggie fans hold the same perception about Arkansas or has eight straight wins made that impossible?

Aggie fans don't hold the same level of contempt for Arkansas. There's a dislike, sure, and there's an irritation that more talented A&M teams have struggled to put the Hogs away for much of this 8-year run, but the hate is directed at Texas and LSU. The Texas thing is obvious; the LSU hate comes from proximity, recruiting competition and the fact LSU is one of the obstacles between the Aggies and the top of the heap in the SEC. If Arkansas continues to improve, the antipathy may increase.

2. How have you seen Mond progress since last season, what do you expect from him Saturday?

