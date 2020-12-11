HawgBeat - Know the Foe 2020: Q&A with Alabama insider Tony Tsoukalas

To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Alabama on a regular basis: Tony Tsoukalas.

Tsoukalas covers the Tide for BamaInsider.com, the Alabama site in the Rivals network.

Arkansas fans got a preview of how good Mac Jones was going to be when he finally got his shot but how surprising has his improvement been to you guys on the beat?

I’m running out of times to say I told you so, so thank you for perhaps one last opportunity. I’ve been high on Mac Jones since he posted back-to-back 300-yard games against Auburn and Michigan last season. I said at the beginning of the year that Jones would be the SEC’s best quarterback and that he’d be at least a Day 2 pick in the NFL draft if he decides to leave. I’m pretty confident I’m right on both statements.

Jones has always had a decent arm and excellent accuracy. Since taking over the job, his decision-making has improved as well as his pocket presence. While he doesn’t posses dual-threat abilities, he has just about everything else you’re looking for in an elite quarterback.

2. Sam Pittman called Alabama’s offensive line one of the best he’s ever seen, how’d it come together and how big of a factor is that for Jones?