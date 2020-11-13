HawgBeat - Know the Foe 2020: Q&A with Florida insider Zach Abolverdi

Know the Foe 2020: Q&A with Florida insider Zach Abolverdi
To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Florida on a regular basis: Zach Abolverdi.
Abolverdi is the senior staff writer for GatorsTerritory.com, the Florida site in the Rivals network.
1. Have you heard any inside info on Pitts or other injuries that could impact the game?
"Tight end Kyle Pitts still hadn't cleared concussion protocols as of Wednesday, so I don't expect him to play after missing so much practice.
"Right guard Stewart Reese (shoulder) is also questionable for Arkansas, and he was replaced in the starting lineup by true freshman Josh Braun. He played well against UGA, but another lineman could get the nod Saturday if Reese can't go. Sophomore Ethan White is expected to make his season debut after missing the first half of the season to recover from minor knee surgery. White started at right guard last season, but had switched to center during fall camp before his injury. Current center Brett Heggie will likely stay put while White steps in Reese, or Heggie — a former guard — could slide over and allow White to play center. Regardless, the offensive line should be fine with White coming back.
"Florida's starter at BUCK, Jeremiah Moon, is doubtful with a foot injury, but UF still has Brenton Cox Jr. and Khris Bogle at that hybrid outside linebacker position."
2. If Pitts is out, how much do you think that impacts Trask and the offensive efficiency?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news