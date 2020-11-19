HawgBeat - Know the Foe 2020: Q&A with LSU insider Jerit Roser

Know the Foe 2020: Q&A with LSU insider Jerit Roser
To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around LSU on a regular basis: Jerit Roser
Roser is a staff writer for TigerDetails.com, the LSU site in the Rivals network.
Not a subscriber? Get an annual subscription for 25% off + receive a $75 gift code for NIKE gear. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
1. Assuming everything goes as planned, how healthy do you see the Tigers being and do you think so much time off helped or hurt them?
I think LSU — outside of junior quarterback Myles Brennan — should be as healthy and prepared for this game as the team has been at any point this season. The majority of the players who were unavailable for the Alabama game last week were a matter of contact-tracing, rather than actually having themselves tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone was returning from that quarantine process Tuesday and Wednesday, with other players having now had nearly three weeks to recover from nicks and lingering issues from their last game and offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal being reinstated from his suspension.
The Tigers' best game this season came against South Carolina after an extra week of preparation. And two additional weeks of preparation would figure to bode well for a young team with a pair of new coordinators that is still very much adjusting and learning on the fly in this unusual season.
2. I know Coach O said we could potentially see both TJ Finley and Max Johnson on Saturday, so what does each one bring to the table?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news