HawgBeat - Know the Foe 2020: Q&A with LSU insider Jerit Roser

To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around LSU on a regular basis: Jerit Roser

I think LSU — outside of junior quarterback Myles Brennan — should be as healthy and prepared for this game as the team has been at any point this season. The majority of the players who were unavailable for the Alabama game last week were a matter of contact-tracing, rather than actually having themselves tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone was returning from that quarantine process Tuesday and Wednesday, with other players having now had nearly three weeks to recover from nicks and lingering issues from their last game and offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal being reinstated from his suspension.

The Tigers' best game this season came against South Carolina after an extra week of preparation. And two additional weeks of preparation would figure to bode well for a young team with a pair of new coordinators that is still very much adjusting and learning on the fly in this unusual season.