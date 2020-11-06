HawgBeat - Know the Foe 2020: Q&A with Tennessee insider Rob Lewis

Know the Foe 2020: Q&A with Tennessee insider Rob Lewis
To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Tennessee on a regular basis: Rob Lewis.
Lewis is the associate editor for Volquest.com, the Tennessee site in the Rivals network.
1. How are fans responding to this week's matchup and how the Hogs have done so far this season?
Lewis: Tennessee fans have definitely noticed the start that Arkansas has gotten off to and everyone is aware that they should be 3-2 and not 2-3 if not for that horrific call against Auburn. Vol fans are well aware of Sam Pittman and remember him fondly from his time here as a very respected assistant and the architect of some really good offensive lines on what were some very mediocre teams under Derek Dooley.
Vol fans are optimistic about going to Fayetteville and pulling out a win but far from over confident to say the least. Most fans view this as a huge game if Tennessee is going to avoid a 4-6 or 3-7 season. People view it as winnable, to be sure, but no one is expecting it to be easy.
