Know the Foe: Gaining Baylor insight with The Baylor Lariat

As we will do throughout this basketball season, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines with The Baylor Lariat's Jackson Posey to gain insight on the No. 8 Baylor Bears.

Baylor opened its season Monday with a 101-63 loss to No. 6 Gonzaga inside Spokane Arena, a game that saw former Duke transfer Jeremy Roach score nine points and former Miami transfer Norchad Omier total 15 points and nine boards.

Starting for the Bears in their loss to the Bulldogs were senior Roach, senior Omier, freshman guard V.J. Edgecombe, senior guard Jayden Nunn and junior foward Josh Ojianwuna. Nunn and Ojianwuna return from a Baylor team that finished 24-11 (11-7 Big 12) a year ago, while Edgecombe is a former five-star prospect.

Here is what Posey had to say about Saturday's matchup between Arkansas and Baylor, which is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center in Dallas...