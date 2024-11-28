Know the Foe: Gaining Illinois insight with Orange and Blue News

The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1, 0-0 SEC) will be center stage when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1, 0-0 Big 10) on Thanksgiving Day at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Arkansas is coming off a blowout 109-35 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday, while the Illini did some damage of their own with a 92-34 dismantling of Little Rock on the same day.

The game is set to tip off at 3 p.m. CT and will air on CBS following the Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions NFL game, which will likely draw eyes from across the country.

HawgBeat sat down with Orange and Blue News Publisher Doug Bucshon and asked him some questions to better understand the Razorbacks’ next opponent…