Know the Foe: Gaining Kentucky insight with CatsIllustrated

The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6 SEC) will be in hostile territory when they visit Rupp Arena to face the Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 4-3 SEC) on Saturday.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Arkansas head coach John Calipari, who will be back in Lexington for the first time since he left to become the Head Hog over the offseason.

Calipari spent 15 years with the Wildcats and amassed an overall record of 410–123, won the national championship in 2012 and made many appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero, guard D.J. Wagner and center Zvonimir Ivisic will also be making return trips, as they played for the Wildcats last season and followed Calipari to Fayetteville.

HawgBeat sat down with David Sisk of CatsIllustrated.com, the Rivals site covering the Kentucky Wildcats, and asked questions to gain more insight heading into Saturday's game....