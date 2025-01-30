Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 30, 2025
Know the Foe: Gaining Kentucky insight with CatsIllustrated
circle avatar
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DanFair88
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6 SEC) will be in hostile territory when they visit Rupp Arena to face the Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 4-3 SEC) on Saturday.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Arkansas head coach John Calipari, who will be back in Lexington for the first time since he left to become the Head Hog over the offseason.

Calipari spent 15 years with the Wildcats and amassed an overall record of 410–123, won the national championship in 2012 and made many appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero, guard D.J. Wagner and center Zvonimir Ivisic will also be making return trips, as they played for the Wildcats last season and followed Calipari to Fayetteville.

HawgBeat sat down with David Sisk of CatsIllustrated.com, the Rivals site covering the Kentucky Wildcats, and asked questions to gain more insight heading into Saturday's game....

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In