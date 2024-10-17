Advertisement

in other news

Arkansas basketball banged up heading into Kansas exhibition

Arkansas basketball banged up heading into Kansas exhibition

The Arkansas Razorbacks are a little banged up ahead of the preseason exhibition against Kansas.

 • Daniel Fair
VIDEO: John Calipari at SEC Media Day

VIDEO: John Calipari at SEC Media Day

Hear from Arkansas head coach John Calipari at SEC Media Day.

 • Mason Choate
What John Calipari said at SEC Media Day

What John Calipari said at SEC Media Day

HawgBeat has a breakdown of what Arkansas coach John Calipari said at SEC Media Day on Tuesday.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas basketball player profile: Trevon Brazile

Arkansas basketball player profile: Trevon Brazile

HawgBeat takes a closer look at what Trevon Brazile can do at Arkansas this season.

Premium content
 • Daniel Fair
What LSU head coach Brian Kelly said about Arkansas

What LSU head coach Brian Kelly said about Arkansas

See what LSU head coach Brian Kelly had to say about Arkansas.

 • Riley McFerran

in other news

Arkansas basketball banged up heading into Kansas exhibition

Arkansas basketball banged up heading into Kansas exhibition

The Arkansas Razorbacks are a little banged up ahead of the preseason exhibition against Kansas.

 • Daniel Fair
VIDEO: John Calipari at SEC Media Day

VIDEO: John Calipari at SEC Media Day

Hear from Arkansas head coach John Calipari at SEC Media Day.

 • Mason Choate
What John Calipari said at SEC Media Day

What John Calipari said at SEC Media Day

HawgBeat has a breakdown of what Arkansas coach John Calipari said at SEC Media Day on Tuesday.

 • Mason Choate
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 17, 2024
Know the Foe: Gaining LSU insight with Death Valley Insider
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

As we will do throughout this football season, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the No. 8 LSU Tigers with Death Valley Insider Publisher Jefferson Powell.

Led by third-year head coach Brian Kelly — the winningest active coach in college football — LSU is off to a 5-1 (2-0 SEC) start in 2024.

LSU opened its season with a 27-20 neutral-site loss to USC before picking up a 44-21 win vs. Nicholls in Week 2. The Tigers then ran off three straight victories against South Carolina, UCLA and South Alabama before picking up last week's home win versus then-No. 9 Ole Miss, 29-26 (OT).

Starting for head coach Brian Kelly's squad at quarterback is redshirt junior Garrett Nussmeier, who has completed 160-of-249 throws (64.3%) with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in six games.

In four games against Power Five competition (USC, South Carolina, UCLA and Ole Miss), Nussmeier finished 107-of-173 on throws (61.8%) with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

On the defensive side of the ball, LSU boasts the nation's No. 77 total defense (372.0 yards allowed per game) and it ranks No. 55 in scoring defense (22.3 points allowed per game) and No. 76 in defensive third down conversion percentage (39.0%).

Here is what Powell had to say about Saturday's matchup, which is set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville...

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement