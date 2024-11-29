Know the Foe: Gaining Missouri insight with MizzouToday

As we will do throughout this football season, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the Missouri Tigers with MizzouToday Senior Editor Kyle McAreavy.

Missouri hasn't quite had the year it hoped for entering the season, but the Tigers still sit with a 9-3 (4-3) overall record with wins over teams like Boston College, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Oklahoma and Mississippi State.

Under Drinkwitz's leadership, Missouri has accumulated a 36-24 (21-20 SEC) overall record in five seasons. This year, the Tigers boast the No. 61 total offense (393.4 YPG) and No. 73 passing offense (224.6 YPG) in the country.

Here is what McAreavy had to say about Saturday's matchup, which is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri...