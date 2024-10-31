Know the Foe: Gaining Ole Miss insight with The Grove's Neal McCready

As we will do throughout this football season, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels with The Grove Publisher Neal McCready.

Led by fifth-year head coach Lane Kiffin — who was hired the same year as Sam Pittman at Arkansas —Ole Miss is off to a 6-2 (2-2 SEC) start in 2024.

Ole Miss opened its College Football Playoff-hopeful campaign with a 4-0 stretch in non-conference play, but losses to Kentucky and LSU have setback high fan expectations. The Rebels do, however, own victories over South Carolina and most recently, Oklahoma.

Starting for Kiffin's squad at quarterback is senior Jaxson Dart, who has completed 173-of-245throws (70.6%) with 15touchdowns and three interceptions.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ole Miss boasts the nation's No. 11 total defense (294.4 yards allowed per game) and it ranks No. 1 in scoring defense (11.0 points allowed per game) and No. 7 in defensive third down conversion percentage (28.2%).

Here is what McCready had to say about Saturday's matchup, which is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville...