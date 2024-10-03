PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Know the Foe: Gaining Tennessee insight with VolReport's Noah Taylor

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
As we will do throughout this football season, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers from VolReport Managing Editor Noah Taylor.

Led by fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel — the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year — Tennessee is off to a 4-0 (1-0 SEC) start in 2024.

The Volunteers started their season with a dominant blowout over Chattanooga before going on the road to defeat then-ranked No. 23 NC State, 51-10. Tennessee then welcomed Kent State to Neyland Stadium, where they defeated the Golden Flashes, 71-0. Tennessee's most-recent victory came at then-ranked No. 15 Oklahoma.

Starting for head coach Josh Heupel's squad at quarterback is redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava, who has completed 61-of-88 throws (69.3%) with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

In two games against Power Five competition (Oklahoma and NC State), Iamaleava finished 29-of-44 on throws (65.9%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee boasts the nation's No. 1 total defense (176.0 yards allowed per game) and it ranks No. 2 in scoring defense ( 7.0 points allowed per game) and No. 1 in defensive third down conversion percentage (17.0%).

Here is what Taylor had to say about Saturday's matchup, which is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville...

