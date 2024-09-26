PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Know the Foe: Gaining Texas A&M insight with AggieYell's Mark Passwaters

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
As we will do throughout this football season, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies from AggieYell Publisher Mark Passwaters.

Led by first-year head coach Mike Elko — the former leader of the Duke Blue Devils who was named the ACC Coach of the Year in 2022 — Texas A&M is off to a 3-1 (1-0 SEC) start in 2024.

The Aggies started their season with a frustrating 23-13 home loss to Notre Dame before defeating McNeese State (52-10), Florida (33-20) and Bowling Green (26-20). First-string quarterback Conner Weigman suffered a shoulder injury in the win over McNeese State, and dual-threat backup Marcel Reed has taken over the reigns since then.

Against the Cowboys, Gators and Falcons, Reed accumulated a 32-of-57 (56.1%) mark in the pocket with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also carried the ball 32 times for 217 yards and a score.

On the defensive side of the ball, Texas A&M boasts the nation's 51st scoring defense (318.8 yards allowed per game) and it ranks No. 52 in passing yards allowed (189.0 per game) and No. 62 in rushing defense (129.8 yards per game).

Here is what Passwaters had to say about Saturday's matchup, which is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas...

